Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $768.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report sales of $768.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $789.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $747.90 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $119.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 543.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.44) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMC. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,593 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 559,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMC opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.26.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.