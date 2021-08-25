Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.01). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

ATIP stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,105,025,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,156,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth $21,541,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth $15,622,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth $11,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

