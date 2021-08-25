Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post sales of $33.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.73 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $16.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $130.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.29 million to $131.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $133.08 million, with estimates ranging from $132.73 million to $133.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Barings BDC has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Barings BDC by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 181,844 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 46.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 560,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 176,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

