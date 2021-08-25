Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to announce $21.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $50.00 million. Beam Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211,600%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.01 million to $50.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.33 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $4,846,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,517,731.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEAM opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.18. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

