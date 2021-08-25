Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will report sales of $165.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.00 million to $166.80 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $153.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $650.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $645.10 million to $653.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $700.37 million, with estimates ranging from $694.40 million to $711.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.89.

Shares of COR stock opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $148.06.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,203,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.