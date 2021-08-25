Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.45 Million

Brokerages expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to report sales of $492.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.50 million to $504.40 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $457.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

CRSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

CRSR opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.26. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other Corsair Gaming news, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $4,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,415,911 shares of company stock valued at $286,069,415 in the last three months. 71.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 14.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 69.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

