Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. FMC reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FMC shares. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.93. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FMC by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,099,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,756,000 after purchasing an additional 674,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

