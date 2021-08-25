Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.49. 282,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,027. The stock has a market cap of $267.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15.

In other news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $333,330.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $166,665.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 491,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,526 shares of company stock worth $1,005,563 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.