Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.30). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSTI shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pluristem Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Shares of PSTI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 326,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,388. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.52.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 115,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $427,826.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,479,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 57.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

