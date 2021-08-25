Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce sales of $3.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $7.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $5.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $61.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Provention Bio stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.88. Provention Bio has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

