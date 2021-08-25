Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to report $405.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $417.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $398.20 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $353.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Shares of RRR opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

