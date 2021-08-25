Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post sales of $68.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.73 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $68.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $277.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $279.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $293.98 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%.

SNCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.96. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

