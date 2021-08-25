Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Vericel reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCEL. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,395. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 298.74 and a beta of 2.09. Vericel has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Vericel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Vericel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

