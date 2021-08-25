Zacks: Brokerages Expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to post sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $6.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVI shares. Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVI opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.05.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

