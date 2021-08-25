Zacks: Brokerages Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Million

Equities analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to report $1.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 million. electroCore reported sales of $1.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year sales of $5.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 million to $5.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.41 million, with estimates ranging from $10.31 million to $10.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 79.02% and a negative net margin of 425.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECOR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Director Trevor J. Moody purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 373,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in electroCore in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 28.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63,298 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 583.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,950,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

