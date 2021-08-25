Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report sales of $155.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.23 million and the lowest is $152.99 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $165.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $615.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.27 million to $616.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $670.88 million, with estimates ranging from $654.74 million to $687.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Sunday, July 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 17.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 81.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 94.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,651,000 after buying an additional 202,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

