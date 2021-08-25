Zacks: Brokerages Expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. Infinera reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infinera.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research
lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
INFN opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68. Infinera has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,584 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Infinera by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 5.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
