Zacks: Brokerages Expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. Infinera reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

INFN opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68. Infinera has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,584 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Infinera by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 5.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

