Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.78. Leggett & Platt posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

LEG traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.61. 3,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,571. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

