Zacks: Brokerages Expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.94. Omnicell posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Omnicell by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Omnicell by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

OMCL traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $156.07. 148,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,510. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

