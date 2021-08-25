Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Announce $1.81 EPS

Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.05. Oshkosh posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

NYSE OSK traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.3% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.