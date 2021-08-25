Zacks: Brokerages Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will announce $73.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $78.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $302.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.80 million to $308.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $299.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.60 million to $307.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.12. Premier Financial has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $35.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

