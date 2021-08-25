Zacks: Brokerages Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.80 Million

Brokerages expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to announce $188.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.30 million and the highest is $193.30 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $225.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $777.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $755.40 million to $789.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $822.27 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $846.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 57,924 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Simmons First National by 107,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Simmons First National by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 111,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 39,413 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

SFNC opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.48. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

