Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Sells $1,146,880.00 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total transaction of $1,146,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Harald Reinhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total transaction of $1,359,360.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $1,301,680.00.

ZLAB traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $143.50. The company had a trading volume of 274,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,342. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $72.42 and a 52-week high of $193.54.

ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 17.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

