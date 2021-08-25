Zalando (ZAL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zalando (FRA: ZAL):

8/11/2021 – Zalando was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/6/2021 – Zalando was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/6/2021 – Zalando was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/6/2021 – Zalando was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

8/5/2021 – Zalando was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/5/2021 – Zalando was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/5/2021 – Zalando was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/5/2021 – Zalando was given a new €122.00 ($143.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/5/2021 – Zalando was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/5/2021 – Zalando was given a new €113.00 ($132.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/5/2021 – Zalando was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/5/2021 – Zalando was given a new €127.00 ($149.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/26/2021 – Zalando was given a new €122.00 ($143.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/26/2021 – Zalando was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/26/2021 – Zalando was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/6/2021 – Zalando was given a new €127.00 ($149.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/5/2021 – Zalando was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/30/2021 – Zalando was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Zalando was given a new €127.00 ($149.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Zalando was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA ZAL opened at €94.80 ($111.53) on Wednesday. Zalando SE has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €97.69.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

