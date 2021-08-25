Zano 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $276,150.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00005388 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $28.39 million and $276,150.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zano has traded up 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,597.80 or 0.99500519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00040685 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.99 or 0.00515934 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.80 or 0.00884087 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.09 or 0.00352334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007809 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00069117 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004735 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,815,943 coins and its circulating supply is 10,786,443 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.