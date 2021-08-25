ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $2,189.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00333856 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00141496 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00175145 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002186 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,286,651 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

