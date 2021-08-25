Zenfuse (ZEFU) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.57 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for $0.0737 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and $377,226.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zenfuse

ZEFU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,036,628 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

