Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.04

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.04 and last traded at $62.69, with a volume of 2501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.51.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $166,636.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,295.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly purchased 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $68,952.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,436,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,170 shares of company stock valued at $9,845,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

