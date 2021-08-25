ZEON Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $82.43 million and $463,352.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00053861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.00783141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00101740 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

