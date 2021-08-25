Zero (ZER) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $18,808.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.80 or 0.00322177 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00142552 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00181808 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002658 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,395,257 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

