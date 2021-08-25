ZeroSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $16.77 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $16.77 million and $1.98 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.36 or 0.00783632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00101160 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

