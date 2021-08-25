Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) & Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Financial Analysis

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) and Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zevia PBC and Reed’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevia PBC 0 2 4 0 2.67 Reed’s 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zevia PBC presently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Reed’s has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.98%. Given Reed’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reed’s is more favorable than Zevia PBC.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zevia PBC and Reed’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Reed’s $41.62 million 1.58 -$10.18 million N/A N/A

Zevia PBC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Reed’s.

Profitability

This table compares Zevia PBC and Reed’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A Reed’s -30.22% -186.64% -65.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Reed’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reed’s beats Zevia PBC on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas. Reed's, Inc. sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants through distributors and independent distributor partners, as well as directly. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed's, Inc. in 2001. Reed's, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

