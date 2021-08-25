Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $10.64

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $10.21. Zhihu shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 24,167 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zhihu by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,532,000 after purchasing an additional 823,979 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter valued at about $57,335,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in Zhihu by 40,530.4% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,039 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in Zhihu by 6.2% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,953,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at about $31,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

