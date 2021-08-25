Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $10.64

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $10.21. Zhihu shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 24,167 shares.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58.
Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.
Further Reading: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.