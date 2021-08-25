Zilla Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Zilla has a total market cap of $288,209.41 and approximately $29.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.95 or 0.00784076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00101175 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

