Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $164.18 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.80 or 0.00413577 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001503 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.53 or 0.00939910 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,942,344,150 coins and its circulating supply is 11,650,876,997 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.