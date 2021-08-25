ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $53.00 price target on the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services traded as high as $52.82 and last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 48558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $5,846,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $609,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $292,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

