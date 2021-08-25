Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of ZIX worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ZIX by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ZIX by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ZIX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ZIX by 284.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 33.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZIXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

ZIX stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,295. Zix Co. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. ZIX’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

