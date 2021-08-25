ZooKeeper (ZOO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $206,775.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $3.84 million and $206,775.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.0912 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00052798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00122516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00155197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,067.53 or 1.00347422 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.58 or 0.01024147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.33 or 0.06545414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 42,114,586 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

