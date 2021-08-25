ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells $32,771,310.33 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 523,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $32,771,310.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $35,180,936.57.

On Monday, July 26th, Jason Mironov sold 654,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $35,575,988.20.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 130,662 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $7,043,988.42.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jason Mironov sold 254,906 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $13,777,669.30.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jason Mironov sold 40,461 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,181,657.12.

On Monday, June 28th, Jason Mironov sold 29,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $1,589,460.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Mironov sold 48,599 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $2,618,514.12.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $36,390,192.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Mironov sold 174,330 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $9,014,604.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $12,640,000.00.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.50. 2,996,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,607,000 after buying an additional 1,230,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,109,000 after buying an additional 990,510 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,773,000 after buying an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after buying an additional 3,135,469 shares during the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

