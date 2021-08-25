Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 10,000 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total value of £265,600 ($347,008.10).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,113 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($35.13), for a total value of £110,598.57 ($144,497.74).

On Friday, July 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 152 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,653 ($34.66) per share, for a total transaction of £4,032.56 ($5,268.57).

On Thursday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 153 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,663 ($34.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,074.39 ($5,323.22).

Shares of CCH traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,624 ($34.28). 142,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,824. The company has a market capitalization of £9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,667.42. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52 week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.73).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

