ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,407 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $18,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

