Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.13)-($0.11) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $340-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.24 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 738,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87. Zuora has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $18.64.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. Analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $266,755.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.