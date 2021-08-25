Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,221 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,606,000 after purchasing an additional 141,549 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,676,000 after purchasing an additional 172,592 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its position in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 291,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,863,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,638,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,873 shares of company stock worth $21,236,722. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

