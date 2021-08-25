Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 12,389 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 1,078.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in I-Mab by 342.1% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth about $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in I-Mab by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,559 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in I-Mab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 877,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in I-Mab by 17.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,992,000 after purchasing an additional 109,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Get I-Mab alerts:

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMAB shares. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.