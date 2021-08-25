Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,844,000 after buying an additional 844,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,776,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,531,000 after purchasing an additional 993,476 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,938,000 after purchasing an additional 101,929 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,235,000 after purchasing an additional 108,162 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $95,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock worth $515,935,840. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYNH opened at $89.82 on Wednesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

