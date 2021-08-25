Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 12,591 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Momo by 5.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Momo by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in Momo by 6.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Momo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Momo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. Momo Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $21.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

Momo Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.