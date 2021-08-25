Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,107 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,733 shares of company stock worth $4,277,761 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NYSE HASI opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

