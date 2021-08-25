Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 5,189 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,089 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

