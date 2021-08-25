Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNTX. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

