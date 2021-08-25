Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $737,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $645,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 126.9% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 33,958 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE MRO opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.